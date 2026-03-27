Hikmet Hajiyev meets with senior adviser to President of Türkiye in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, meets with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Senior Advisor to the President of Türkiye, the publication of Hajiyev on his X page says, Trend reports.

"In Budapest, we held a productive meeting with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Senior Advisor to the President of Türkiye. We discussed further strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, based on the brotherhood and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as issues of regional security and ties. In the face of current global challenges, it is particularly important to strengthen unity and solidarity within the Turkic world," the publication reads.