Kyrgyzstan launches major power transformer maintenance and upgrade program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 29. Kyrgyzstan is to undergo large-scale power transformer maintenance and upgrades in 2026, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy.

In line with directives from the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan to enhance the reliability of the energy sector and ensure a high-quality electricity supply, 298 power transformers with voltages of 6–10/0.4 kV will be repaired in Bishkek this year, with an additional 38 new power transformers installed.

The works are scheduled to take place from March through November 2026. The equipment upgrade is financed by JSC "KUEТ" and implemented by the Bishkek Electrical Networks enterprise.

During the maintenance, the technical condition of the power transformers will be inspected, worn components replaced, and necessary technical servicing carried out. The installation of new transformers will improve electricity transmission quality, balance the load, and ensure stable power supply for consumers.

The maintenance and installation work will cover the Eastern, Western, and Northern electrical networks of the city, with 113 units repaired and 25 new units installed in the Eastern network, 100 repaired and 3 new units in the Western network, and 85 repaired and 10 new units in the Northern network.

At present, the Bishkek Electrical Networks enterprise oversees 2,248 power transformers, all of which are slated for comprehensive technical servicing and repairs by year-end.