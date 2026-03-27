Kyrgyzstan considers agricultural drones production plant with China’s Quanyibao

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. Kyrgyzstan is considering the implementation of a project to build a plant for the production of agricultural drones in cooperation with China’s Quanyibao (Hangzhou) Information Technology Co. Ltd., Trend reports via the ministry.

The initiative was announced on March 26, 2026, during a meeting between Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, and representatives of the Chinese company.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further areas of engagement and prospects for expanding cooperation.

In particular, they reviewed the possibility of establishing a specialized training center aimed at developing skills and enhancing the qualifications of specialists in the use of agricultural drones.

In Kyrgyzstan, efforts are underway to integrate advanced technologies into key sectors of the economy, including agriculture and industry, with a focus on improving efficiency, fostering innovation, and building local technical capacity.