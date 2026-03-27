Uzbekistan discloses impressive numbers for Tajikistan’s tourist arrivals
The growing cross-border travel between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan reflects strengthening bilateral ties and supports regional economic activity in tourism and related sectors.
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