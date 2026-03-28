Azerbaijani oil surges in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved up by $2.99, or 2.5%, on March 27 from the previous level, coming in at $124.24 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude increased by $3.03, or 2.7%, to $117.44 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $3.94, or 4.5%, to $92.11 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $3.02, or 2.6%, to $120.51 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.