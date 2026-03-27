Kazakhstan invites global tech companies to set up research hubs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. Kazakhstan has invited international technology companies to establish research and development hubs in the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov on March 27. He noted that the initiative aligns with the country’s efforts to expand its digital and artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Bektenov addressed the issue while outlining Kazakhstan’s ongoing investments in high-performance computing infrastructure and its broader strategy to position the country as a regional hub for digital innovation and AI development.

According to him, the country has already deployed large-scale supercomputing clusters and is developing sovereign computing capacities in partnership with global technology players, while also advancing major data infrastructure projects aimed at supporting next-generation digital services.

He noted that Kazakhstan’s competitive advantages include affordable energy resources and low-latency connectivity, making it an attractive destination for high-performance computing and data-intensive industries.

A key component of the strategy is the development of new data governance models that allow foreign states and companies to securely store data in Kazakhstan while maintaining full legal sovereignty over it.

The government is also working on creating industry-specific AI datasets and developing sectoral language models, alongside support measures for companies working in industrial IoT and real-time data systems.

Bektenov highlighted that Kazakhstan is building a comprehensive innovation ecosystem centered around the International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana.

He added that the country is investing in human capital development through nationwide AI training programs and plans to establish a dedicated AI university to further strengthen scientific cooperation and prepare a new generation of specialists.