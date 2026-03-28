Tajikistan adopts eTIR to streamline digital freight transit
The deployment of the eTIR system in Tajikistan marks a significant step toward trade digitalization, enhancing transit efficiency, strengthening regional connectivity, and supporting the development of integrated transport corridors across Central Asia.
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