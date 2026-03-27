Green Climate Fund backs Azerbaijan's transition to sustainable energy (Exclusive)
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is actively supporting Azerbaijan in implementing its 2022–2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy, promoting greenhouse gas reduction and the transition to a sustainable economy.
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