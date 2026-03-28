Turkmen ministry of energy issues tender for Mary power plant repairs
The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan has launched an international open tender for repair works and spare parts supply at Mary State Power Plant. Interested companies must submit complete proposals and pay a non-refundable participation fee.
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