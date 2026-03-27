Azerbaijan–Türkiye joint media platform to develop activities of media of two countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Within the framework of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye joint media platform, further development of the activities of the media of the two countries is planned, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov said at the panel session “Transformation of Global Public Opinion in the Ecosystem of Digital Communication” at the International Strategic Communications Summit (“Stratcom Summit 2026”) in Istanbul, Trend reports.

He noted that there are bilateral cooperation documents between the Media Development Agency and relevant bodies of a number of foreign countries. These documents provide for the establishment of bilateral cooperation mechanisms aimed at jointly promoting and protecting national interests, developing ties in the media sphere, implementing joint projects, and expanding the exchange of experience.

“Within the framework of these cooperations, I would like to particularly emphasize the Azerbaijan–Türkiye joint media platform. Within the framework of the platform, which envisages interaction and effective activity of the media of the two countries, relevant work has already been carried out, and further expansion of this process is planned in the near future.”

The Executive Director noted that the issue of information security is of particular importance as one of the priority areas of multilateral cooperation in the Turkic world.

“Strengthening coordinated activity in this sphere makes an important contribution to ensuring the stability and reliability of the common information space,” he added.