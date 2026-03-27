AIIB, IAEA sign letter of intent to support sustainable development efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed a letter of intent to strengthen cooperation and help member countries build national capacity across key development sectors, Trend reports via the AIIB.

The document was signed at AIIB headquarters in Beijing by AIIB President Zou Jiayi and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The agreement formalizes a commitment to deepen strategic collaboration, building on the institutions’ existing partnership in the health sector under the One Health approach. Under the new framework, the two organizations will expand cooperation to include environmental protection, water management, agriculture and energy planning.

The move marks a new phase in AIIB–IAEA relations, reflecting a shared view that science-based partnerships can deliver practical solutions to support sustainable development.

Founded in 2016, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a multilateral lender focused on financing sustainable infrastructure. The bank has 111 approved members, capital of $100 billion and holds top-tier AAA credit ratings.

The International Atomic Energy Agency serves as the world’s leading intergovernmental forum for cooperation in the nuclear field, promoting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technology while contributing to international peace and security.