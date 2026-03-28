Iran introduces bill to withdraw from Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The three-reading measure was submitted to lawmakers and aims to formally initiate Iran’s exit from the treaty, according to Iranian MP Malik Shariati, who announced the development on social media platform X, Trend reports.

Under the proposed legislation, Iran would withdraw from the NPT and repeal a law governing the reciprocal implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Shariati said.

He added that Iran would instead pursue a new international framework with what he described as “solidarity countries,” including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, focused on the development of peaceful nuclear technology.

The move comes amid escalating tensions following the collapse of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iranian targets. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. military facilities across the region.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was killed on the first day of the strikes, along with several senior military officials. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts unanimously elected his son, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s third Supreme Leader.

Additional senior figures reported killed in the strikes include Chief of Staff Major General Abdulrahim Mousavi; Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour; senior advisor Ali Shamkhani; Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh; Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib; Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani; and Basij Commander Gholamreza Soleimani, among others.

Between March 1 and March 5, the conflict widened, drawing in multiple countries across the Middle East.

The escalation has also heightened risks to regional energy infrastructure and maritime traffic. Security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz have driven a sharp increase in global oil prices, while several governments have urged their citizens to leave affected areas.