Azerbaijan set to join critical Caspian Sea level drop talks in Kazakhstan's Astana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Azerbaijan is set to engage in discussions concerning the Caspian Sea's declining water levels at the inaugural meeting of a joint working group tasked with investigating the causes of this decline, the Embassy of Kazakhstan told Trend.

This issue was mentioned at a meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Alim Bayel, with the Presidential Representative of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev.

Meanwhile, the meeting will be held as part of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, scheduled for April 22–24, 2026

The parties discussed the issues of the environmental agenda, the protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem, preparation for upcoming joint events, and mutual support for international initiatives in the field of environmental protection.

Bayel once again invited the Azerbaijani side to actively participate in the work of the Regional Ecological Summit. The parties expressed their hope that the meeting would be an important step towards the creation of a single regional ecological security system in the Caspian Sea basin.

The ambassador also informed his interlocutor about the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to establish a full-fledged water organization within the UN system. Babayev said that Azerbaijan will fully support this initiative of the Kazakh leader and considered it extremely relevant in the context of the accumulated problems in the field of water resources management in the context of global climate challenges. According to the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, the creation of this organization would be a very timely step, since today water problems are not only of an ecological nature, but also directly affect security and economic issues.

Babayev emphasized that the synergy of efforts of Astana and Baku in environmental protection and climate issues not only meets the national interests of the two nations but also makes a significant contribution to the sustainable development of the Caspian region as a whole. In general, the interlocutors highly appreciated the dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations, and also confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the field of ecology.

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