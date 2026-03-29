Kazakhstan announces plans for agro-industrial projects in Almaty region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 29. Seven investment projects in the agro-industrial complex are set to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region in 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The total value of the projects amounts to 44.6 billion tenge ($92.44 million). The initiatives are aimed at expanding agricultural production, strengthening regional food security, and creating new jobs. Their implementation is expected to attract further investment into the agro-industrial sector, boost processing industries, and enhance the competitiveness of agricultural products.

A number of state programs are being carried out to support agricultural producers. One of them is a lending program for investment projects in the agro-industrial complex, modeled on the experience of the North Kazakhstan region. The program provides for 4 billion tenge ($8.29 million), with two projects already financed.

In particular, 1.5 billion tenge ($3.11 million) has been allocated to Alfalfa LLP for the introduction of water-saving technologies, while 2.5 billion tenge ($5.18 million) has been directed to Asia Agro Food JSC to expand its corn processing plant.

Additionally, four more projects worth 5 billion tenge ($10.36 million) are planned for implementation under the program in 2026.

According to Dimash Sydykov, head of the Almaty region’s agriculture department, attracting investment into the agro-industrial sector remains one of the key priorities for modernizing regional agriculture.

"The projects planned for this year will increase the production capacity of the agro-industrial complex and introduce modern technologies. This will not only boost output but also stimulate the development of deep agricultural processing and job creation," Sydykov said.

Furthermore, within the framework of the "Investment Order" initiative formed by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Baiterek National Holding, the possibility of financing 26 projects worth a total of 708.7 billion tenge ($1.47 billion) is under consideration.

In 2025, investments in the agro-industrial complex of the Almaty region (excluding alcohol production) reached 178.2 billion tenge ($369.34 million), exceeding the planned target by achieving 145.4%. Initially, investments totaling 122.6 billion tenge ($254.10 million) had been projected.

Moreover, under the approved Roadmap, 14 projects worth a total of 29 billion tenge ($60.10 million) were implemented last year. These included nine dairy farms, one greenhouse complex, one fish farm, one vegetable storage facility, one wafer production plant, and one poultry farm.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 482.49 tenge, as of March 19, 2026.