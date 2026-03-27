Azerbaijan sees growth in oil exports to Türkiye in 2M2026
Azerbaijan's export of crude oil and petroleum products from bituminous rocks to Türkiye saw significant growth in the first two months of 2026. According to data from Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, both the export volume and value experienced notable increases compared to the same period in 2025.
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