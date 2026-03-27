Kyrgyzstan sees slowdown in outward remittances to non-CIS countries
Photo: OECD
The decline in outflows may indicate improved retention of financial resources within the domestic economy and reflects seasonal normalization in cross-border transfer activity.
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