ING revises Kazakhstan’s GDP growth forecast for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Dutch ING Group forecasts Kazakhstan’s GDP growth at 5% for 2026, Trend reports via the ING.

Economic growth is expected to follow a gradual trajectory, starting with a 4% increase in the first quarter, accelerating to 5% in the second and third quarters, and reaching 6% in the fourth quarter.

For 2027, ING anticipates slightly slower growth, projecting an overall rate of around 4.5%. The bank predicts GDP growth of 5% in the first quarter, 4.8% in the second, 4% in the third, and 4% in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s GDP growth reached 6.5% in 2025. The National Bank of Kazakhstan expects growth in 2026 to fall within the range of 3.5% to 4.5%, noting that amid the high base effect of 2025, economic activity is likely to follow a more moderate trajectory in 2026 and the following years.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its 2026 GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan upward to 4.7%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from its September outlook. The EBRD also projects growth of 4.5% for 2027.

The United Nations expects Kazakhstan’s GDP to grow by 4.6% in 2026, while the World Bank forecasts a slightly lower growth rate of 4.5% in 2026, with a further decline to 3.9% in 2027.