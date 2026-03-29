Estonia steps up its investment in Azerbaijan's eсonomy
Estonia’s investment in Azerbaijan surged sharply in 2025, reflecting growing bilateral economic engagement amid broader trends in Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investment flows.
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