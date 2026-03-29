Mutual respect - foundation of relations between Baku and Tehran - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has commented on remarks by his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov posted the message on his X social media account, Trend reports.

“Your sincere words and gratitude are very valuable to us.

The peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and fraternal. This, along with the mutual respect between the two countries, forms the foundation of our relations and historical ties.

We wish Iran peace and tranquility as soon as possible!” the statement reads.