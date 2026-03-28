EU, Turkmenistan discuss Ashgabat's WTO accession

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. The European Union and Turkmenistan discussed the country’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was addressed during a business forum titled “New Horizons for Strengthening Connectivity, Attracting Investment and Sustainable Development,” held in Ashgabat with the participation of Turkmen government officials, EU diplomats, international organizations, and foreign business representatives.

In the course of the discussion, European financial institutions and development banks signaled interest in expanding their activities in Turkmenistan, including financing infrastructure projects and facilitating access for local businesses to European markets. Meanwhile, the international experts presented assessments of Central Asia’s economic outlook, noting that Turkmenistan’s steady growth supports its positioning as the European Union's reliable partner in the region.

Discussions also covered green transition priorities, with a focus on renewable energy and methane emissions reduction, as well as potential cooperation with European partners to introduce more efficient and environmentally friendly technologies.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan outlined the European direction as one of the key priorities of its foreign policy for 2026. The following statement was made in February, 2026, by Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov during a meeting with Jan Dusik, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Climate Action.