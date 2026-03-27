NATO signals readiness to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has reaffirmed the strategic importance of the South Caucasus region and expressed its willingness to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to a 2025 year-end report by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the alliance is prepared to deepen dialogue and cooperation with both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The report highlights what NATO describes as “significant progress” toward peace between the two countries over the past year. It also acknowledges the ongoing role of the United States in facilitating negotiations.

A key milestone came in August, when Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed a peace agreement — a move NATO called “an important step” toward normalization and improved regional security.

“NATO stands ready to deepen dialogue and cooperation with both countries,” the report states, underscoring the alliance’s continued interest in stability in the South Caucasus.