EU highlights Turkmenistan’s role in evolving global transport corridors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 27. Turkmenistan plays an increasingly important role in global transport corridors between Europe and Asia, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

Speaking at the Turkmenistan-EU business forum in Ashgabat, Peksa noted that the European Union aims not only to expand trade but also to support structural economic transformation through improved investment conditions and modernization initiatives, including projects aimed at enhancing competitiveness and investment attractiveness.

She outlined key areas of potential cooperation, including simplification of procedures, improvement of regulatory frameworks, investment in modern technologies, development of professional skills, and promotion of foreign direct investment.

The ambassador described the forum as a platform for practical engagement aimed at launching concrete investment initiatives with potential benefits for Turkmenistan, the European Union, and neighboring regions.

She also confirmed the EU’s readiness for long-term cooperation focused on private sector development and the introduction of international best practices.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan outlined the European direction as one of the key priorities of its foreign policy for 2026. The following statement was made in February, 2026, by Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov during a meeting with Jan Dusik, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Climate Action.