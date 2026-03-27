Kazakhstan outlines AI dev't as key priority for 2026 EAEU chairmanship - PM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. Kazakhstan has identified the development and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) as a key priority during its 2026 chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent, Trend reports.

Bektenov outlined that Kazakhstan’s focus will be on integrating AI technologies across key sectors within the EAEU, including customs administration, logistics, industry, and the agro-industrial sector. This integration aims to enhance operational efficiency and drive technological modernization across the union.

He emphasized that the EAEU continues to pursue its fundamental objectives of fostering sustainable economic growth, notably through the establishment of a unified market that facilitates the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor.

Further, Bektenov highlighted Kazakhstan's ambition to become a fully digital state, underpinned by a robust innovation ecosystem. This includes the Astana Hub and the International AI Center Alem.ai, which collectively combine education, research, and support for innovation-driven projects.

Kazakhstan also expressed readiness to share its experience in digital regulation and economic transformation with EAEU partners.