Qatar reports interception of drones launched from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Qatari armed forces intercepted all drones launched by Iran in their direction, the Qatari Ministry of Defense on its X page, Trend reports.

"The Qatari Ministry of Defense announces that the State of Qatar was targeted by an attack involving a number of drones launched from Iran earlier today, Saturday. Our Armed Forces, by the grace of God, successfully intercepted and neutralized all incoming drones," the publication says.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.