Kyrgyzstan joins FAO-led global initiative to improve soil management

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. Kyrgyzstan has joined the global "Doctors for Soils" initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), aimed at sustainable soil management and improving land fertility, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

This initiative holds particular significance for Kyrgyzstan, where the country's mountainous terrain and diverse agro-ecosystems present challenges such as soil erosion, degradation, and salinization, issues that directly impact agricultural sustainability.

In collaboration with the Kyrgyz Research Institute of Agriculture named after K.K. Azykov, the FAO has initiated the national phase of this program to equip farmers, agronomists, and agricultural specialists with practical skills in sustainable soil management.

From March 23 through 27, the first training session was held in Bishkek, bringing together experts from the institute, agronomists, consultants, and farmers. The program integrates theoretical instruction with hands-on practical exercises, covering key areas such as soil diagnostics, structural assessments, acidity analysis, and the evaluation of organic matter content.

Originally launched in 2020, FAO’s global "Doctors for Soils" program follows a farmer-to-farmer knowledge-sharing model and focuses on preventing soil degradation while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The initiative in Kyrgyzstan aims to enhance soil resource management, improve the quality of agricultural products, and bolster the long-term resilience of the country's agricultural sector.