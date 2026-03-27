Turkmenistan hosts EU business forum on investment, trade and green transition

Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 27. Turkmenistan hosted a business forum focused on expanding cooperation with the European Union in trade, investment, transport connectivity, and sustainable development, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The event brought together representatives of the government of Turkmenistan, the European Union, international organizations, diplomatic missions, and the business community.

The forum focused on improving the business environment, strengthening the legal framework for entrepreneurship, and expanding export opportunities for the private sector. Participants reviewed transport and logistics connectivity, including transit corridors, modernization of customs procedures, simplification of trade operations, and the introduction of digital solutions in logistics.

The discussions further covered cooperation in the energy sector and environmental sustainability, including the transition to a green economy, development of renewable energy, and methane emission reduction initiatives.

Participants also exchanged views on potential cooperation with international financial institutions and development banks in support of infrastructure projects and private sector engagement.

During the forum, two bilateral documents were signed aimed at expanding the legal framework for cooperation and implementing investment projects between Turkmenistan and European partners.