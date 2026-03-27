Kazakhstan proposes AI-based platform to coordinate EAEU cargo flows

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. Kazakhstan has proposed the creation of an integrated platform for coordinating cargo flows across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) based on artificial intelligence, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The initiative was put forward by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on March 27.

According to Bektenov, the geographical location of EAEU member states provides significant advantages for transit and logistics, but unlocking this full potential requires modernization of infrastructure and the introduction of advanced transport management systems.

“It is proposed to create an integrated platform for coordinating cargo flows based on artificial intelligence, which will reduce delivery times, lower business costs and increase the competitiveness of Eurasian transport corridors,” Bektenov said.