Fitch affirms Georgian Tera Bank’s ratings at ‘B+’
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Fitch’s affirmation of JSC Terabank’s ratings highlights the bank’s stable performance within a resilient Georgian banking sector, supported by solid economic growth despite structural constraints such as a concentrated business model and significant dollarization.
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