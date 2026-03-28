Pakistan’s Gohar Textile unveils ambitious expansion plans in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Gohar Textile is currently exploring concrete opportunities to launch joint production initiatives in Uzbekistan, the founder of the company, Gauhar Mustafa, told Trend, commenting on the outcomes of his meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"In particular, we are considering the establishment of joint ventures with local woven home textile manufacturing units, focusing on value-added products aimed at international export markets," Mustafa said.

He noted that the company is also closely examining Uzbekistan’s newly launched economic and industrial zones, which offer strong potential for investment, modern manufacturing expansion, and long-term cooperation.

"These zones are among the key areas we are considering for future development," he added.

According to Mustafa, discussions are progressing positively, and the next steps will include further technical assessments, engagement with potential partners, and project structuring in the coming months.

Gohar Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd. is a prominent vertically integrated home textile manufacturer based in Faisalabad, Pakistan. The company employs over 3,000 staff, operates six factories across 120–150 acres of land, and produces curtains, bedding, and jacquard fabrics for global markets. It also runs a facility in Manchester, the United Kingdom.