Kazakhstan calls for focus on high-value-added production in EAEU co-op projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. Kazakhstan has called for greater focus on innovation and high-value-added production within cooperation projects of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The statement was made by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on March 27.

According to Bektenov, industry and the agro-industrial sector remain key drivers of sustainable economic development in EAEU member states, and support mechanisms for cooperation projects should be aligned with innovative initiatives and advanced manufacturing.

He further emphasized the importance of promoting digital solutions and artificial intelligence, including through demonstration centers, startups, and sectoral competence hubs, to enhance competitiveness and technological development.

Bektenov also stressed that the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor must remain an unconditional principle of the EAEU, calling for the removal of existing barriers and prevention of new restrictions that could undermine trust and integration.

In addition, he highlighted the role of the Eurasian Economic Commission in monitoring compliance with obligations and responding promptly to emerging issues in order to protect the interests of businesses and citizens.

PM noted that the EAEU’s external trade policy creates additional opportunities for exports, pointing to the Arab world, Southeast Asia, and Africa as promising directions.