China’s Quanyibao donates agricultural drones to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. As part of ongoing bilateral cooperation, the Chinese company Quanyibao (Hangzhou) Information Technology Co. Ltd. has made a donation of 12 unmanned aerial vehicles to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, Trend reports via the ministry.

This contribution was announced on March 26, 2026, during a meeting between Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, and representatives from Quanyibao (Hangzhou) Information Technology LLC.

The donated drones will be deployed to enhance agricultural operations, particularly in crop protection, farmland monitoring, and the implementation of artificial precipitation techniques across Kyrgyzstan.

This donation aligns with Kyrgyzstan's broader efforts to incorporate modern technological solutions into its agricultural sector. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is actively being promoted as part of a comprehensive strategy to increase agricultural productivity, improve monitoring of agricultural land, and foster sustainable water and resource management practices.