Kazakhstan and India discuss strengthening pharmaceutical cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakhstan and India discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA

The talks were held during the Kazakhstan-India Pharma Business Meeting, held in New-Delhi on March 28.

The meeting brought together Kazakh government officials, including Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov, and representatives of leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, such as Acies Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Abaris Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Akriti Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., and AMTEC Health Care Pvt Ltd. The event aimed to enhance economic ties and promote joint investment projects in the industry.

At the forum, Kuantyrov highlighted that over 12,000 Indian students are currently studying in Kazakhstan, most of them in medical universities, which lays a strong foundation for future collaboration in healthcare and medical research. He also cited the recent investment by India’s MSN Group to build a full-cycle pharmaceutical plant in the Almaty region as an example of growing business engagement.

The Mayor of Kazakhstan's Almaty Darkhan Satibaldy praised the city’s development of modern pharmaceutical clusters, scientific centers, and new drug production projects. Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sailas Tangal emphasized the importance of the forum in fostering long-term economic relations between the two countries.

The event also featured a presentation by JSC NC Kazakh Invest on Kazakhstan’s investment and pharmaceutical potential, inviting Indian investors to actively participate in localizing drug and medical equipment production in the country.