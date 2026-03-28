Kyrgyzstan updates rules on stay of foreign nationals

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyzstan has announced amendments to the Regulation on the procedure for the stay of foreign nationals in the country (Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic No. 541 dated October 10, 2023), Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The adopted changes are aimed at further streamlining migration processes, improving mechanisms for legalizing the stay of foreign citizens, and creating more transparent and flexible conditions for entry and residence in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In particular, a special provision has been introduced to regulate the legal status of ethnic Kyrgyz and their family members. Individuals who previously overstayed without obtaining the required permits are granted the right to a one-time entry into Kyrgyzstan for the purpose of legalizing their status within 30 working days.

The Ministry calls on foreign nationals and host parties to strictly comply with the established periods of stay in the Kyrgyzstan and recommends taking the new amendments into account when planning travel and residence in the country.

This resolution will enter into force ten days after its official publication.