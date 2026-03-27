U.S., Georgia discuss Middle Corridor role and bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Georgia and the United States discussed regional developments, bilateral cooperation, and the strategic importance of transport connectivity, Trend reports via the Georgian MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili and Peter Andreoli from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs during his working visit to Georgia.

The sides focused on engagement in the South Caucasus region, current developments, and prospects for strengthening cooperation between Georgia and the U.S.

Particular attention was paid to the Middle Corridor and Georgia’s role as a key regional transport and logistics hub.

The U.S. reaffirmed its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including its non-recognition policy. The Georgian side, in turn, expressed readiness to renew and reset its strategic partnership with the United States.

Relations between Georgia and the United States deteriorated significantly in 2024 following the adoption of the foreign agents law in Georgia. After Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the process of opening EU accession talks on November 28, the U.S. State Department halted the strategic partnership with the country.

In January 2026, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Tbilisi is ready to restore strategic partnership with Washington from scratch and is awaiting a decision by the U.S. administration.