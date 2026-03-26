International travelers explore Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, March 26. International travelers led by NomadMania Club founder and director Harry Mitsidis explored the city of Shusha as part of a trip to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The group, comprising 79 travelers from 37 countries, began their visit with a tour of the monuments to prominent Azerbaijani figures Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli located in the central square of Shusha, which had been subjected to shelling. The guests were briefed on the history of Shusha, its condition during the years of occupation, and the ongoing reconstruction efforts.

It was noted that during the thirty-year occupation, historic buildings, mosques, and monuments in Shusha were subjected to extensive destruction. Following the city’s liberation, large-scale construction and restoration works were launched. Alongside the development of infrastructure, efforts to restore Shusha’s authentic historical appearance, as well as its cultural and historical landmarks, are currently underway.

The travelers also visited the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the area of the Khan Qizi spring, the fortress walls, and the Yukhari Govhar Aga Mosque.

The visit is considered highly significant for promoting the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of “black tourism,” as well as for showcasing the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts being carried out in the region.

It should be noted that between 2020 and 2025, a total of 15 international travel missions to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur were organized through major global travel clubs. This visit marks the 16th such trip.