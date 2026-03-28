Turkmen State Concern launches tender for carbon black plant in Balkanabat
Turkmenhimiya State Concern has announced an international tender for the design and turnkey construction of a carbon black production facility at the Balkanabat Iodine plant. Interested companies must submit applications and pay a participation fee to receive tender documents.
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