Turkmen branch of China’s CNPC launches prequalification for control systems materials
China National Petroleum Corporation International Ltd., Turkmenistan Branch has announced a prequalification process for the supply of instrumentation, control, and automated system materials for its production units. Interested companies can submit applications within the specified deadline.
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