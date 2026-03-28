EDB identifies core fuel powering Kazakhstan’s energy mix
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region
The reliance on coal highlights both economic opportunities for renewable energy investment and challenges in diversifying the energy mix to reduce environmental and market risks.
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