Kazakhstan leads EAEU summit, finalizing numerous strategic deals

Photo: The press service of the Kazakh Government

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. Participants of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting held in Shymkent under Kazakhstan’s chairmanship have signed 12 documents, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The signed agreements covered key areas of Eurasian integration, including industrial cooperation, macroeconomic stability, technological development, customs regulation, consumer protection, and institutional and budgetary matters. The adopted decisions are aimed at strengthening economic resilience, advancing joint projects, and further deepening integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Meanwhile, the meeting covered a wide range of issues related to Eurasian integration, including industrial cooperation, technological development, customs regulation, economic sustainability, digital transformation, and consumer protection.

The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is scheduled to take place on August 6-7 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.