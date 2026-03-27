President Ilham Aliyev congratulates staff of Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the staff of the Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent on the occasion of its reopening after reconstruction, Trend reports.

"Dear friends,

I congratulate you on this significant occasion – the reopening of the Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent following extensive reconstruction.

I express my gratitude to the leadership of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Dagestan for the attention shown to preserving this monument of the cultural and historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

This cultural center, which boasts a history of more than a century, is one of the oldest ensembles of Azerbaijani national theatrical art.

The Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent – the only state theatrical institution in the Azerbaijani language within the Russian Federation – has always played an important role in the cultural life of Dagestan and has contributed to the preservation of the national and spiritual values of Azerbaijanis living in the Republic. The successful production of works by prominent Azerbaijani playwrights has earned this cultural center broad audience acclaim, not only in Dagestan but also far beyond its borders..

Today, the resumption of the Azerbaijan Theater's operations in Derbent is a major, long-awaited celebration for the professional community and art enthusiasts, as well as for the entire population of Dagestan with its rich cultural diversity.

The peoples of Azerbaijan and Dagestan have been linked since time immemorial by close ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual support. These traditional bonds play a special role in the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

The development of humanitarian cooperation, in turn, is an important factor in Azerbaijani-Russian interstate relations. I am convinced that close cooperation, including in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, between Azerbaijan and Dagestan will continue to develop progressively and expand within the framework of Azerbaijani-Russian relations of allied interaction..

Once again, I congratulate the entire staff of the Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent on this momentous occasion.

I wish the theater new creative success," the letter reads.