Turkmenistan, Japan explore new frontiers in digital and green innovation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. Turkmenistan and Japan have
explored prospects for advancing cooperation in artificial
intelligence, digital transformation, and green technologies,
Trend reports via the
press service of the Turkmen Government.
These issues were discussed during a meeting between
Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, and Taro
Kono, Director General of the International Bureau of Japan’s
Liberal Democratic Party.
The agenda also encompassed youth diplomacy, global leadership
initiatives, scientific innovation, and trade and economic
policy.
During the meeting, the Turkmen diplomat expressed appreciation
for Japan’s contribution to strengthening bilateral relations,
emphasizing the importance of direct engagement between the
Democratic Party of Turkmenistan and Japan’s Liberal Democratic
Party.
Earlier, Ambassador Atadurdy Bayramov also exchanged views with
Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ayano Kunimitsu, on
deepening cooperation across political, trade, economic, cultural,
humanitarian, and interparliamentary domains, as well as on energy
security and multilateral engagement.