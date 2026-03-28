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Turkmenistan, Japan explore new frontiers in digital and green innovation

Economy Materials 28 March 2026 14:40 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Japan explore new frontiers in digital and green innovation
Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan

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Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
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ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. Turkmenistan and Japan have explored prospects for advancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and green technologies, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, and Taro Kono, Director General of the International Bureau of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party.

The agenda also encompassed youth diplomacy, global leadership initiatives, scientific innovation, and trade and economic policy.

During the meeting, the Turkmen diplomat expressed appreciation for Japan’s contribution to strengthening bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of direct engagement between the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan and Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party.

Earlier, Ambassador Atadurdy Bayramov also exchanged views with Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ayano Kunimitsu, on deepening cooperation across political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and interparliamentary domains, as well as on energy security and multilateral engagement.

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