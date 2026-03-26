Turkmenistan’s mobile operator launches tender for 5G and 4G network upgrade
Altyn Asyr CJSC has announced an international tender for the supply of 5G and 4G base stations and the modernization of its mobile network across several regions of Turkmenistan. Companies can apply to participate and submit proposals under the specified conditions.
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