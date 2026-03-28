Kazakhstan launches digital financial map to track retail trade nationwide

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakhstan has
launched the Digital Financial Map, a new system designed to
analyze retail trade data across the country, Trend reports via the press
service of the Kazakh Government.
The system was introduced by the Ministry of Finance in
conjunction with the Center for Electronic Finance at the Digital
Qazaqstan forum in Shymkent. The platform provides a comprehensive
overview of retail turnover with regional disaggregation and
enables the visualization of sales data on an interactive map.
Users can examine information by cash registers, retail outlets,
and administrative regions, and conduct comparative analyses across
different time periods.
At present, the platform relies on fiscal receipt data, with
plans to incorporate electronic invoices and delivery notes to
expand the dataset. The mandatory use of NTIN product identifiers,
effective since January 1, 2026, ensures consistent tracking and
comparability of goods nationwide.
Vice Minister of Finance Asset Turysov noted that the platform
facilitates a more precise understanding of consumption patterns,
allows for timely responses to market fluctuations, and supports
evidence-based management decisions.
The initiative forms part of Kazakhstan’s broader digital
strategy aimed at enhancing economic transparency and strengthening
analytics in public finance management.