Turkmenistan ready to expand co-op with EU across key sectors, minister says

Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 27. Turkmenistan is ready to further expand cooperation with the European Union across trade, energy, transport, environmental, and humanitarian sectors, Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

He made the remark during a business forum held in Ashgabat under the Turkmenistan-EU cooperation platform.

The forum gathered over 200 participants, including high-level government officials, business leaders, and representatives from international financial institutions.

Minister Astanagulov emphasized that Turkmenistan’s relationship with the European Union is developing constructively and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to further expanding mutually beneficial partnerships.

Discussions during the forum focused on improving the investment climate, expanding trade, and strengthening economic ties between Turkmenistan and its European partners. The broader prospects for regional integration were also addressed.

The event was organized with the involvement of the Government of Turkmenistan, the European Union Delegation, and the International Trade Centre, in line with the EU's Global Gateway initiative.