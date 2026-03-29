Iran allows 20 Pakistani ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Iran has allowed 20 Pakistani-flagged ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily," the minister wrote.

He added that this is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region. "This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction," he noted.