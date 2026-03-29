Uzbekistan maintains high share of fossil fuel generation, EDB says
Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The heavy reliance on fossil fuels underscores opportunities for investment in renewable energy to enhance energy security and support sustainable growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy