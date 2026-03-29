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US strikes more than 11,000 targets in Iran - CENTCOM

US Materials 29 March 2026 04:00 (UTC +04:00)
US strikes more than 11,000 targets in Iran - CENTCOM

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Since the start of hostilities, U.S. forces have destroyed more than 11,000 targets in Iran, the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) said in a statement, Trend reports.

More than 150 Iranian warships were reportedly destroyed or damaged.

It was noted that numerous fighter jets, strategic bombers, an aircraft carrier, guided missile destroyers, submarines, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile defense systems participated in the combat operations.

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