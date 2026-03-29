US strikes more than 11,000 targets in Iran - CENTCOM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Since the start of hostilities, U.S. forces have destroyed more than 11,000 targets in Iran, the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) said in a statement, Trend reports.

More than 150 Iranian warships were reportedly destroyed or damaged.

It was noted that numerous fighter jets, strategic bombers, an aircraft carrier, guided missile destroyers, submarines, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile defense systems participated in the combat operations.