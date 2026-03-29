Turkmenistan’s Seydi Refinery boosts output amid rising efficiency gains
Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern
Industrial facilities in eastern Turkmenistan, including the Seydi oil refinery, are showing strong production growth across key energy products.
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