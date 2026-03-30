Azerbaijan bidding farewell to great artist Rasim Balayev – adieu to epoch…(PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The farewell ceremony for the People's Artist, Laureate of the State Prize, cavalier of the "Shohrat", "Sharaf", and "Istiglal" state orders, and Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, Rasim Balayev, is taking place at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, Trend reports.

His name is forever etched in the history of national art.

Since early morning, colleagues, students, cultural figures, and viewers have been arriving at the theatre—those for whom his voice, gaze, and roles became part of their personal memories. Flowers in hand, sorrow and tears on their faces, filled with the pain of loss. The actor’s coffin is placed on the stage, which is overflowing with flowers from various organizations, government structures, and grateful viewers—final honors for the great artist. On the stage are also state awards, symbols of recognition of his immense contribution to the arts and culture of Azerbaijan. However, the greatest reward remains the love of the people, a love that cannot be measured by orders or titles.

Balayev’s name is inseparably linked to his roles in films such as Nasimi, Babek, Dada Gorgud, and other vibrant characters. His heroes—strong, tragic, and full of dignity—became a reflection of the national character, a symbol of the era, and artistic truth. In every role, he found a depth that made the viewer not just watch, but feel.

Today, memories are being shared. Colleagues speak of Balayev’s rare inner culture, his self-demanding nature, and his respect for the profession. Young actors remember him as a mentor who not only taught but also inspired. For many, he was not just a master of stage and screen—he was a guiding light.

He went from being a graduate of the Institute of Arts to one of the most recognizable faces in Azerbaijani cinema. Nearly two hundred roles in both national and international cinema—none of them accidental. Each one was lived, earned, and filled with meaning. With his expressive appearance, powerful screen charisma, and rare ability to transform, Balayev convincingly portrayed national heroes, imbuing them with depth and inner strength. His roles were marked by drama, scale, and sincerity. In addition to his work in film and theatre, he was also actively involved in the country’s public and cultural life.

The farewell ceremony is accompanied by soft music. People approach, bow their heads, and stand still for a moment, as if trying to say one last "thanks". In this silence, the most important thing is felt: Rasim Balayev doesn't leave. He remains—in the frames of films, on the theatre stage, and in the hearts of viewers.

May the great artist rest in peace. With his passing, an entire era comes to an end, but its mark will forever remain in his work.

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