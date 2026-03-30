Iran reports latest turnover in fixed-income funds trading
The cumulative trading value of fixed-income funds in Iran has surged to unprecedented levels over a recent timeframe of 21 days.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy